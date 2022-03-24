I recently saw the article on the Saltzman men, “2021 18 Difference Makers: The Saltzman Family” (Dec. 10, 2021).
I worked for Dave and Burt during my last two years (1973 and 1974) of high school before joining the U.S. Navy. I am in San Diego now and turning 65 this year. I will always have fond memories working at Dave’s at East 33rd Street and Payne Avenue.
A lot of my maturing came from working those two years there and I would probably be a different man if I had worked elsewhere. I remember Danny, who was maybe five years younger than I, but also Steve Nagy, the butcher, Charlie in produce, and his brother, Manford, and Betty the cashier.
I was the only Black person working there, which is just what I needed. I was treated very well even when I messed up. This was soon after the Hough riots and I learned that the conversations in my neighborhood about race relations did not line up to what I experienced at Dave’s. Dave may have scolded me, so when I got scolded in boot camp, I just smiled. Burt was the hardest working man; couldn’t stay still for nothing.
I know Dave has passed, but thank you Burt for those two years. It’s no surprise that your family received the “Generation Award.” May God continue to bless you.
Darryl Anderson
San Diego