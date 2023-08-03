Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Cliff Savren joins in the hysteria, saying Israel creeps toward “autocracy” in the July 28 issue.
Really? See a dictionary.
The criticism is hyberbole, and the protests are out of all proportion to the moderate change passed to the court’s scope of review by a majority elected government. Perhaps I am missing something? I would like to read a sober analysis of the judicial reforms, but the Jewish news in general covers the drama and the apocalyptic predictions, not the substance.
As best I can determine, the Israeli Supreme Court lacks the guardrails of the U.S. Constitution, which narrows the jurisdiction of the U.S. Supreme Court, and over the years the Israeli judges have expanded their powers. They do so with no checks and balances on their decisions or their tenure on the court. I also understand the selection of judges is an inner network affair. The reforms, which are and should be negotiable, seek to restore power to the elected Knesset. There are cases of judicial activism and there is a range of acceptable solutions.
Some other anxiety must be driving the temper tantrum reaction to the judicial reforms, and the elites in academia and media are there to inflame it.
Robert Schwab
Cleveland Heights