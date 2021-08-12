Regarding Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Cliff Savren’s Ben & Jerry’s column, from what I understand Savren to be saying is it’s fine for Muslims to live and expand in the contested territories. (“Ben & Jerry’s puts settlement issue on menu,” Aug. 6)
I presume it’s also fine with Savren for Christians to live and expand in the contested territories. But, according to Savren, it’s not fine for Jewish people to live and expand in the contested territories.
How is this not a blatantly antisemitic position?
L.D. Silver, M.D.
New York, N.Y.