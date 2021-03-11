Recently, there has been misinformation circulating in Beachwood about how the city is taking money from the schools. That’s simply not true.
After months of study, city council granted a 10-year, 50% property tax abatement to a developer who will be putting apartments in the former nursing home at 3800 Park East. The Beachwood School Board unanimously endorsed the decision and the vast majority of city council voted to grant the abatement.
The building is valued at $2.8 million, so Beachwood’s schools get approximately $50,000 per year in taxes from it. When the project is complete, the building is projected to be valued at $21 million, so the schools will get $165,000 per year in taxes. That’s three times more than they get now, a clear net gain. Then, in 11 years, the incentive will end, and the schools will get their full share of the property taxes, approximately $330,000 per year.
I believe Beachwood’s schools are vital to the city’s well-being. That’s why my council colleagues and I always pay close attention when we’re asked for tax abatements. We work with the school board to ensure that any abatement granted won’t have a negative impact on our schools.
Our great city services and easy road access make a Beachwood location a valuable business asset. We don’t need to hand out incentives to all who ask. I believe incentives have their place, but I will remain careful not to create a race to the bottom.
Alec Isaacson, Councilman
City of Beachwood