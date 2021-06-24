As a concerned Ohio constituent watching the school education funding bills progressing in the 2021 Ohio General Assembly, I sincerely hope the carefully thought-out proposals in the House Bill will prevail in conference committee so that the reconciliation bill may provide an equitable, reliably funded, comprehensive and efficient K-12 education formula, consistent with the actual cost of educating children.
The school funding bill approved in the House version of the state budget, HB1, was crafted over several years of a careful, deliberative and collaborative process addressing the inequities of funding in Ohio school districts offered by the present funding formula. It is supported by almost every school district in Ohio and it passed in the House with bipartisan votes.
The public education funding bill approved by the Senate version of the state budget, crafted hastily over a few weeks, tore apart the House bill and didn’t address why the current Ohio schools funding formula, which over-relies on property taxes, was ruled unconstitutional in 1997.
Fiscal responsibility and long-term sustainability are important. But the cost of unfair funding, leading to students being unprepared for civic life, is much greater economically and morally.
The Senate’s bill doesn’t go far enough to ensure that every student in Ohio can attend a public school with adequate resources for high-quality education, regardless of where they live. That is what our Constitution guarantees, so calling or writing now to your legislators will help it happen.
Ximena Valdes Sessler
Hunting Valley