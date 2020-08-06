The hateful, threatening vandalism the Cleveland Jewish News reported in University Heights on July 26 is unacceptable. Anti-Semitism has absolutely no place in our country.
In times like these, I am reminded of a quote from Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, “that indifference to evil is worse than evil itself, that in a free society, some are guilty but all responsible.”
It’s our responsibility to make clear that hate of any kind is not welcome in our state, and we will not tolerate threats, intimidation or violence against our neighbors. Let this serve as a reminder of the hate that still exists in our country, and of the work that still needs to be done. Together we must strengthen our resolve to fight bigotry and violence.
Sherrod Brown
U.S. Senate
Washington, D.C.