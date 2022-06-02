In regard to mass shootings, I am sick and tired of people blaming them on mental illness. I am sick and tired of prayers, moments of silence and flags flying at half-mast to memorialize the murdered. I am sick and tired of Americans loving their guns more than their children. I am sick and tired of politicians who sit on their thrones, collect millions of dollars from the National Rifle Association, ignore the shootings and do nothing to stem the gun violence.
Why does the United States own the second-highest gun violence record among the world’s industrialized nations? Why does the United States have more guns than people? Why was there a need to triple gun production in the last 20 years? Although the Second Amendment gives Americans the right to bear arms, don’t our children have the inherent right to live? Gun violence is now the leading killer of children. Why are 18-year-olds banned from buying beer, but are permitted to buy AR-15 weapons? Through 5 months, we have already seen 27 mass shootings in 2022.
I am sick and tired of seeing grieving parents and shocking piles of dead children. Why are people serving in our government if not to protect our families from harm? How much more carnage must we witness for America to wake up and see we have a terrible problem needing an immediate solution?
It’s time for serious gun reform. Enough is enough.
Cherie Rosenstein
Beachwood