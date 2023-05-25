The Cleveland Jewish News’ May 12 story, “Shaker Heights disputes PAC’s ‘bias in police practices,’” leaves readers without the 2022 traffic citation statistics, as well as the April 12 response that Shaker Citizens for Fair Ticketing put out in regards to Mayor David Weiss’ report on the same day.
In 2022 alone, over 71% of traffic citations went to Black drivers, while only 24% of citations went to white drivers. Of the grand total of the 8,255 citations handed out in 2022, more than 3,000 citations went to Black men, while only a third of that, a little more than 1,000 citations, went to White men. Black women also received more than three times as many citations as white women, more than 2,800 to 926.
The mayor and the police chief conveniently leave readers without the racial breakdowns of the 2022 stats that they cite, while also leaving out that the racial breakdown of drivers who use our streets is similar to that of the city’s racial breakdown, majority white. Our initiative aims to make the city safer, provide citizens with alternatives to utilize for their public safety needs, and overall save the city money regarding incarceration and potential lawsuits against the city regarding the biased use of force.
We are disappointed in the city’s use of public dollars to attack a citizen initiative, and we recommend readers and Shaker voters read the ballot language, statistics, and our public press releases addressing statements from the mayor and police chief at shakercitizensforfairticketing.com.
Sam Klein
Shaker Heights
Publisher’s note: Sam Klein is a co-founder of Shaker Citizens for Fair Ticketing political action committee.