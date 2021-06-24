The 2021 virtual community-wide Tikkun Leil Shavuot again provided an opportunity to be together while apart for study and a message of unity, faith and gratitude, especially important during this most challenging year.
The tikkun was made possible by B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s dedication to presenting the annual event, and the hard work and technology savvy of the committee, Richard Berkowitz, Shani Kadis and Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria. We are grateful for the support of 25 diverse co-sponsors (individuals, synagogues and organizations) from across Northeast Ohio, the expertise and excellence of the 30 volunteer presenters and the terrific coverage of the Cleveland Jewish News, our media sponsor.
Thirteen hundred-plus people celebrated Shavuot together taking advantage of the diverse topics and teaching styles in the virtual format. Lessons from both components of the tikkun are still available to view by going to bnaijeshurun.org/tikkun 2021, and clicking on the name of a teacher; at Tikkun@Home for the prerecorded videos; or at Shavuot Night Live for recordings of the live Zoom sessions.
We hope to welcome you in-person at next year’s tikkun, Saturday evening
June 4, 2022, when we can study, pray, enjoy holiday foods, dance with the Torahs and daven festival Shacharit under the sky at dawn.
Harriet Rosenberg Mann, Chair
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Planning Committee
2021 Virtual Community-wide Tikkun Leil Shavuot