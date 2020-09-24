On behalf of Menorah Park, we extend our deep gratitude to the community for their tremendous support of the fourth season of Shining Star CLE. The night was shining for us all, as we raised more than $436,000 to support Menorah Park’s memory care programs on our campuses and in the community. The show had more than 17,000 views – as everyone came together to watch the Virtual Finals Performance & Competition on Sept. 13 for this unique solo-singing competition.
Honorary co-chairs of the event were Naomi and Edwin Z. Singer, and co-chairs were Audrey and Kenny Koblitz, Susi and Peter Meisel, Adriana and Andrew Randall, Marcy Schwartz and Daniel Simon, and Carmie and Todd Stein.
The event was hosted by WKYC’s Monica Robins, directed by Connor O’Brien and judged by music professionals Jim Brickman, Rashad V. Chambers, Telly Leung, Trisha O’Brien, Carl Topilow and Gina Vernaci who along with the audience, voted for the order of the top four.
Ethan Peterson, a senior at Chardon High School, was first-place winner and received a $10,000 college scholarship and the opportunity to perform with the Cleveland Pops Orchestra. Julia Mullen, a senior at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, was runner-up and received $5,000, Calista Zajac, a sophomore at Magnificat High School, was third-place and received $2,500 and Elena Flauto, a senior at Hathaway Brown, was fourth-place and received $1,000.
We owe tremendous appreciation to everyone who helped us raise significant funds for memory care programs. Save Oct. 10, 2021, for next year’s show.
James Newbrough, President and CEO, Menorah Park
Beth Rosenberg, Chair, Menorah Park Board of Directors
Rick Rivitz, Chair, Menorah Park Foundation