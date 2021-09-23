What a wonderful experience to celebrate the passion for music through Shining Star CLE’s solo-singing competition. With Menorah Park’s leadership this amazing experience exceeded our expectations as a family when our daughter set out to be involved in the 2021 virtual contest.
Every step of the competition was professional, heartwarming and pure joy. Our daughter had the chance to work with one of Cleveland’s premier artistic directors and the entire Shining Star CLE team. Alexandra developed musical knowledge through the process and also learned the value of music as the last remaining memory for seniors with dementia. The interaction with Menorah Park’s team was extremely professional and uplifting from beginning to end. The special bonds formed between contestants was a true bonus to the overall experience of the competition.
Shining Star CLE was a welcoming experience for teens to bring light to dementia and the passion to celebrate the remaining memory of music to bring joy. With great gratitude to Shining Star CLE, we wanted to write a few words to say thank you. Our daughter had the most wonderful experience from beginning to end.
Judy and Ed Newman
Hudson