The Shining Star CLE virtual kickoff was held at 7 p.m. May 20 via Zoom. The
co-chairs spoke in regard to the various elements of last year’s virtual benefit concert. They were particularly speaking to the people who have not seen high school’s Shining Star CLE in the past, or did not see last year’s first virtual benefit.
Shining Star CLE is a benefit for memory care services and programs on Menorah Park’s two campuses and in homes throughout the community. Sponsorship, ad donation and patron opportunities are available to help reach our fundraising goal and help improve the lives of our memory care residents and clients.
This unique solo singing competition is for Northeast Ohio high school students, giving them the opportunity to vie for college scholarships totaling $18,500.
Artistic director Connor O’Brien, a talented singer and coach, is working and auditioning with students in his second season. 2020 was the best year for Shining Star CLE, but with his exceptional work and talent, O’Brien will certainly make 2021 the best competition ever.
The virtual finals production and competition will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 29. Stay tuned for more information in the near future.
Kenny Koblitz, Co-chair
Shining Star CLE