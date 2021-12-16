This is the message that came through a remarkable event at Siegal Lifelong Learning Program at Case Western Reserve University. Bringing together in conversation, Rami Elhanan, an Israeli, and Bassam Aramin, a Palestinian, who told their stories of loss, grief and their eventual choice to turn their backs on violence and revenge, and work for peace and reconciliation.
Joining the conversation was award-winning author Colum McCann, who wrote Apeirogon, the bestselling novel in which Elhanan and Aramin are protagonists. All three men spoke on behalf of the Parents Circle Families Forum, a unique organization that represents over 600 bereaved families, both Israeli and Palestinian, who have lost someone to the conflict. Rami’s 14-year-old daughter, Smadar, was killed in a suicide bombing in Jerusalem, and Bassam’s 10-year-old daughter, Abir, was killed by Israeli Border Police outside her school.
PCFF’s mission is to share these powerful, difficult stories to show that people who have seen each other as enemies can begin to see the humanity in each other, that their pain is the same, and their hopes for peace are the same. McCann says the world is held together by stories, and his book attempts to “knit the stories together,” and show that the “major crime (of the situation) is that” we’re not allowed to understand one another, to respect one another.” Parents Circle’s vision is to know each other’s stories, and see the humanity in each other. It won’t stop until we talk. For more information about the Parents Circle visitparentscirclefriends.org.
Anita Silvert
Events and Marketing Associate
American Friends of the Parents Circle –
Families Forum