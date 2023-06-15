Siemens supported everything Nazi and antisemitic from 1933 to 1945, including enthusiastically using Jewish slave labor and trumpeting Joseph Goebbels’ boycott come extermination of the Jewish people of Germany. (“Siemens agrees to boycott Israel for $360 million Turkish deal,” cjn.org, June 6)
Siemens recently has apologized for its documented Jew hatred and promised to do better. What a bunch of BS.
In fact, Siemens has signed and sealed a $360 million contract with Turkey in which Siemens agreed to boycott the Jewish population of Israel in accordance with the 1945 Arab League Boycott of Israel and Omar Barghouti’s euthanastic BDS movement.
Since 2005, Barghouti, a founder of BDS, has declared the sole purpose of BDS to be the euthanasia of Israel. A student of history, Barghouti knows full well that the Nazi T4 Euthanasia Program was the foundation of the Final Solution of the Jews as enacted in the Wannsee Protocols in January 1942. His use of the word euthanasia leaves no doubt that he founded BDS to continue the antisemitic eliminationist mission formalized by Reinhard Heydrich and Adolf Eichmann at the Wannsee Conference.
Clearly there has been a virulently antisemitic straight line in terms of the corporate governance of Siemens from 1933 to 2023.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.