As a Christian, I was stunned to see the photo in the May 8 CJN of the protesters carrying a sign referencing John 7:1 outside Dr. Amy Acton’s home.
After trying to wrap my dumbfounded head around why anyone would carry such a sign, my thoughts immediately turned to my literal and figurative neighbors, many of whom are Jewish, and my friends. It is astounding to me that scripture is still misused, misunderstood and misapplied in such an abusive manner.
While I hope that all of your readers would write off the depicted individuals as uninformed outliers, I don’t want to risk something not being said. Please, please know that the thoughts and messages implied by someone carrying a sign like that in front of the home of the Ohio Department of Health director, a leader who is Jewish, is not representative of me nor any of those I know claiming to be Christian.
I hope and believe that the vast, vast majority stand strongly against such anti-Semitic, non-loving perspectives and actions.
Curt Campbell
Pepper Pike