Sarah Silverman has spent years supporting the antisemitic Squad. (“Comedian Sarah Silverman Calls Out ‘Squad’ For trying to Block Iron Dome Funding,” cjn.org)
She still calls them “my girls.” Until now, she has never criticized their endless antisemitic rants. Her criticism of their Iron Dome vote is too little too late. They are still “her girls” and their hatred of Jews is still their raison d’etre.
By supporting the squad for years, Silverman has established herself as the Gertrude Stein of our time. It is too late to change.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.