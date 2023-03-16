Letter writer David Goldberg obviously supported the losing side in Israel’s recent democratic national election. (“Israel Must Keep Liberal Democracy,” March 10).
Judicial reform was one of the winning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu coalition’s primary campaign issues, which the majority of the electorate supported. As in every democracy, elections have consequences. That is why elections are held.
Those elected by the people in Israel – not appointed – have a responsibility to fulfill their campaign promises to the majority that elected them.
Despite Goldberg’s “concerns,” the sky has not fallen in Israel. No one is proposing the end of elections. In fact, recently Israel has had national elections much more often than the United States.
As in every democracy, it is up to the losing side in Israel to improve its powers of persuasion if it wants to win the next election and implement its policies.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.