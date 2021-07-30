I’m sure I’m not the only reader who thinks the subject of this country’s legacy of slavery is misplaced in the Cleveland Jewish News. My own family came to Cleveland from Europe in 1953, and I’m confident there were no slave owners in my ancestral closet. The vast majority of other CJN readers’ families probably also arrived after the Civil War and do not have any ancestral connection to slavery.
Granted, racial prejudices affect us all, but an opinion piece like this implies that the subject of American Black history resonates especially deeply for the CJN community, which I think is simply not correct.
If CJN Columnist Regina Brett wanted to do this country and our readers a service, she might be especially well-placed to examine the subject of antisemitism inside our Black communities. (“Our history easy as Black and ‘white-washed.'") That would be a subject that is rarely examined and that would actually resonate with CJN readers. She might start with our own ex-congresswoman, Marcia Fudge, whose 3-line press release after the Tree of Life murders did not even mention that the victims were Jewish, or were worshipers in a Jewish temple, but only addressed the need for gun control.
Stanley Dub
Shaker Heights