I generally agree with Dr. Eric Shapiro’s letter, “COVID-19 ignorance abounds” (Sept. 24). However, I unfortunately must take issue with his contention that “no civilized society has considered choices that endanger the lives of others matters of personal freedom.”
Exhibit A is cigarettes and the health problems that are caused by secondhand smoke. According to the CDC, that smoke causes “numerous health problems in infants and children, including more frequent and severe asthma attacks, respiratory infections, ear infections and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).” It also “results in more than 1,000 infant deaths annually” and causes “coronary heart disease, stroke and lung cancer.”
Legislators should understand that one person’s freedom to smoke does not include the right to smoke around others, especially children, as that smoking is harmful to nearby nonsmokers.
Eric Mack
Jerusalem