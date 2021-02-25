Like many liberals, Stuart Muszynski’s Circle of Life story wants the world to be a certain way even though it has never been and never will be (“Hoping to get back to an ‘if, then’ nation,” Feb. 12). Poverty and kindness are relative and always will be (13th century versus now).
Nature and some people are cruel. When former President Barack Obama offered kindness to Iran, they gave back terrorism.
When former President Donald Trump yelled at government for taking jobs away from Americans and open borders, he closed the border and drugs and criminals decreased. The economy soared.
Look at the results: Historically Black colleges funded forever now, border was more secure, Iran on the run and China in retreat because we stopped being nice.
You can hope for Walden, but Israel realized that socialism doesn’t work nor pay the bills. You can encourage entrepreneurs (United States) or not (see Europe) – who does better?
You can encourage manners, but if the best surgeon has a bad bedside manner, you still want her or him. The best neurosurgeon in Los Angeles is a Black man and he’d treat a racist – he’s a professional.
Worry less about nice and worry about effective. President Joe Biden is canceling jobs, U.S. diplomat John Kerry is polluting with a personal jet and new jobs are not on the horizon.
Diana Lee Luxenberg
Three Rivers, Calif.