Upon reading the response by Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns to The Plain Dealer expose on the way Beachwood purchases its engineering services, I was left speechless.
Berns was adamant that “… the work by GPD has been outstanding while being fairly and comparatively priced …,” but at the same time admitting that these services are not competitively bid.
I’m confident that most if not all of your readers seek competitive bids in their major personal and business purchases.
When our elected officials are spending our tax monies, is it not reasonable to expect they will make sure major engineering projects are competitive by actually requesting and getting competitive bids? Even if the law does not require that, which is in serious doubt, does common sense not require it?
Marvin Sable
Beachwood