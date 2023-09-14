So many of us at Menorah Park will forever remember Vi Spevack as an incredible, positive force in our community. Given both my longevity at Menorah Park and fond memories of the years I have known Vi, I am both humbled and honored to share thoughts on behalf of the Menorah Park family.
It was clear that she had deep respect for each individual she grew to know in our community noting all have rich life stories important to appreciate. I remember those early days of my career capturing Menorah Park stories and working with Vi at the Cleveland Jewish News. She was a generous mentor and always insightful with a quick wit. Her bright and positive energy gave fuel to incredible collaboration.
She simply loved people and it was very easy to become fond of her as well. As a superb storyteller, I was also able to gain insight into her incredible life story with conversations about the neighborhood of her childhood, time at Glenville, importance of family and the joyful blend of all that made up her rich life. She had said, if you want to know someone, look at their walls. It was all there, including an artist’s rendering of that neighborhood with a depiction of her as a young girl playing outside of her house.
With a smile, I say “thank you Vi.” We will cherish memories we have and forever appreciate you as an incredible blessing in our lives.
Beth Silver
Director of Public Relations and Marketing
Menorah Park
Beachwood