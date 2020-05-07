In these unprecedented times, Temple Emanu El Brotherhood had a Zoom NFL Draft preview 2020 on April 21. The guest speakers were Andy Baskin, co-host of Baskin & Phelps on 92.3 The Fan, and Aaron Goldhammer, co-host of “The Really Big Show” on 850 ESPN Cleveland.
Both Andy and Aaron discussed the options the Cleveland Browns had in the draft. They gave their opinions about the draft, the front office, what will football be like, and if Major League Baseball starts, when and where.
They took questions from the fans to conclude the evening, which I organized.
Thank you to both Andy Baskin and Aaron Goldhammer.
Len Gold, Vice President of Programming
Temple Emanu El Brotherhood
Orange