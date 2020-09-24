When civil rights leader John Lewis recently passed, local leaders who brand themselves as “woke” celebrated his mantra of “Making Good Trouble.” They rushed to denounce the murder of George Floyd and repeated cliched talking points like “silence is consent.” What has become apparent in the last few months is they don’t mean this and speaking out against race injustices is only encouraged if they happen in Minneapolis, but doing the same when they happen here is frowned upon as they make people uncomfortable.
Last October, a husband of a candidate for school board made public statements that were hurtful and made many Black families that recently moved their children into the Beachwood schools feel unwelcomed. Only one of our local leaders, city councilman Mike Burkons, was upset enough to do anything. He has also been the only one publicly critical about the way the city of Beachwood fought to keep the footage of the police shooting from the public more than a year after it happened.
As a Black Beachwood resident, I want to thank Burkons for the courage he has shown and living up to the mantras of Lewis instead of just saying them. Myself and many Beachwood residents of color appreciate this, and are disgusted he is the only one to speak out on these important race issues and the backlash he has faced for doing so. Keep “making good trouble.”
Tamara Hall
Beachwood