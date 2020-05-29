It was a birthday celebration 90 years in the making. Carol Mae Kronick turned 90 on May 16. However, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, she could not leave Stone Gardens or receive visitors.
Paul Kronick and Tryna Kochanek worked with the life enrichment department at Stone Gardens to set up a Zoom party, complete with signs, balloons and cake. Carol Mae, her children and grandchildren had a wonderful virtual party that would not have been possible without the help of Ellen Rasmussen and Noah Budin. Noah came in for the party on his day off to coordinate the festivities and help Carol Mae participate in her first Zoom experience.
Many thanks to Noah, Ellen and other staff at Stone Gardens that helped make this a wonderful and joyous occasion for our family.
Howard Kronick
University Heights