I want to send my words of thanks and appreciation to the staff at Stone Gardens. Everyone there has been so wonderful to my mother, Penelope Sikoutris. The snacks, the special interactions, Friday cocktails (genius) and the extra care you all have put forth to keep our loved ones safe are beyond the words I can find to express my appreciation.
It is a relief to know that our loved ones are under such good care. Please send my thanks to everyone who is working so hard during these difficult times and tell them thank you from me. I appreciate the regular updates as well.
Effie Sikoutris Tsengas
Kent