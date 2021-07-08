Too few people are aware of the seriousness and danger that our schoolchildren, our education system and our entire society are facing right now. What is causing so much danger?
It is the pervasive, pernicious, Marxist and utterly racist Critical Race Theory (or similar divisive programs by another name) quietly infiltrating all of society. It claims if you were born white, you are automatically an “oppressor.” It politically, purposely and immorally pits people of different races against each other.
School principals are being pressured and evaluated based on their submission and capitulation to the CRT dictates. Leftists are pushing to make this a state law. People need to attend school board meetings and also speak up to our representatives not to allow this disaster from happening.
House Bill 327, which pushes back against this abomination, needs to be passed and signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine without hesitation. If this bill is not passed, we will all be paying a horrible price for decades to come.
Joel Weiner
Mayfield Heights