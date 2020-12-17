It is embarrassing that a full 24 years after the Ohio Supreme Court declared our school funding plan to be unconstitutional, this issue still isn’t fixed.
Ohioans are still letting ZIP codes dictate the quality of education.
The Ohio House recently passed House Bill 305 for fair school funding with a one-sided 87-9 vote. The finance committee now has to schedule hearings and then the Senate can vote. Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, chair of the finance committee, says he can’t take up the bill until we have information about the final costs, but his argument smacks of a stalling tactic. HB 305 calls for funding to be phased in over six years, which allows for plenty of time to plan funding.
Can’t we do better for our children? Jewish values demand we do. The time is now, before the end of the year. If not, this process starts again from scratch.
Dolan, where are you?
Debbie Joseph
Bentleyville