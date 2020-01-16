Congratulations Giant Eagle, CVS and the other chains that have eliminated plastic bags in an effort to protect the environment. Shame on Heinen’s and Marc’s for continuing to pump thousands of plastic bags daily into circulation.
These plastic bags cannot be recycled and will never decompose. Heinen’s and Marc’s, retail grocery leaders in the Cleveland community, have chosen not to comply immediately with Cuyahoga County’s new ecologically conscious ban on plastic bags, which became effective on Jan. 1. They are upholding the letter of the law, which goes into effect July 1, but not the spirit of the law.
It is regrettable that Heinen’s and Marc’s have chosen to take the low road and resist the county’s laudable effort to reduce plastic waste in Lake Erie and the Greater Cleveland community, while Giant Eagle, CVS, Michael’s and other chain stores have taken the opportunity to support the county’s environmental endeavor.
Moving forward, I will certainly be giving my business to Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and Giant Eagle. I encourage businesses to take a further step by eliminating bags altogether. It’s time for individuals to be responsible for bringing their own. We all need to take a part in this important effort to improve the health of our environment.
Laura Simon
Beachwood