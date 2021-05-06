I have connections to three articles in the recent editions of the Cleveland Jewish News.
In no special order:
• I was saddened to read the obit on Margie Neidus. When we were both Florida snowbirds, she helped me put life into the Cleveland club there. She was a sweetheart.
• I also was saddened to read about the University Heights mayor. I was a UH councilman in the mid-1960s when Earl Aurelius was mayor. He accepted my choice of Beryl Rothschild to succeed him, which she later did. He once told me about a resident who called him at 2 a.m. to complain that a street light was out. Earl personally supervised the replacement. At 2 a.m., he called the resident to ask whether the light was back on.
• The third article was about Berg’s Baby & Teen Furniture store. When we lived on East 103rd Street near St. Clair, Berg’s was just around the corner. My mother took me there many times.
David Brown
North Bethesda, Md.