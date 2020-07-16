Many thanks to the Cleveland Jewish News Irving I. Stone Editorial Intern Tim Carlin for the article about NCJW / Cleveland president Michele Kaminsky.
You really captured her passion, her vision for NCJW and the organization’s resilience at a difficult time in our country’s history. On behalf of NCJW, I want to express our appreciation for your work.
Good luck in your studies for the coming year. I hope that the pandemic will abate as you approach graduation.
Leslie Resnik, Honorary Director
Board of Trustees, NCJW/CLE
Warrensville Heights