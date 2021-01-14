We are troubled that in choosing to publish, “Beachwood resident describes experience at Capitol,” (Jan. 8, cjn.org)
the Cleveland Jewish News gave validation to a distorted account of a domestic terrorist attack on the heart of our democracy. Although the author did provide some fact checking, the article’s emphasis on the interviewee’s opinions seemed to give credence to dangerous lies. We were horrified watching a deadly insurrection where white nationalists proudly waved the Nazi and Confederate flags inside the U.S. Capitol. This is the reality on which the CJN should be focused instead of giving a voice to the alternate reality espoused by some Trump supporters.
Dana and Amanda Trau
Moreland Hills