An Associated Press dispatch summarized portions of the recent landmark speech to Congress by Israeli President Isaac Herzog. But the article neglected to mention what Herzog said about the obstacles to Middle East peace. (“Israeli president tells Congress his country is committed to democracy but concedes ‘painful debate,’” cjn.org, July 19)
Herzog condemned the Palestinian Authority for “condoning” and “legitimizing” terrorism. PA officials, including Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, constantly justify terrorism. Herzog also reminded us that “terror attacks are celebrated, terrorists are glorified” by the PA. He was referring to the PA’s policy of naming schools, streets, parks and sports tournaments after mass murderers, and holding public events glorifying their attacks. Herzog further noted that imprisoned Palestinian terrorists and the families of terrorists “are financially rewarded by the PA for every Israeli they attack.” That policy, known as pay-for-slay, “is a moral disgrace,” the president said.
In addition, Herzog pointed out that “over the years, Israel has taken bold steps towards peace and made far reaching proposals to our Palestinian neighbors.” Indeed, back in 1995, Israel withdrew from the territories where 98% of the Palestinian Arabs reside, and later it withdrew from 100% of Gaza. The Israelis have also made numerous other concessions to the PA, yet those gestures have never been reciprocated.
“Palestinian terror against Israel or Israelis undermines any possibility for a future of peace between our peoples,” Israel’s president concluded in his speech to Congress. It is the terrorists and their cheerleaders – not settlements, borders, or other issues – which are the real obstacles to peace.
Stephen M. Flatow, President-elect
Religious Zionists of America - Mizrachi
New York, N.Y.