I must admit, I was quite shocked when I read your article, “Supreme Court hears international residence case,” in the Dec. 13 issue of the Cleveland Jewish News. The U.S. Supreme Court is examining important issues of international law in the context of an international custody dispute. The case has a local angle as the defendant is an Ohio native. In addition, the case involves two prominent Cleveland law firms, Nicola, Gudbranson & Cooper and Zashin & Rich.
However, your article gave a completely one-sided perspective on this dispute, focusing exclusively on the defendant’s point of view and quoting counsel for the defendant, Andrew Zashin, exclusively. When reading this, it seemed as if this was a promotional piece for Zashin.
The plaintiff’s point of view was not expressed in the article at all. Nor were the plaintiff’s attorneys, John Sayre and Amy Berman Hamilton, quoted or even contacted for this article, even though it was they who prevailed at the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. This naked abandonment of basic journalistic principles is rather startling.
If the CJN is truly interested in practicing quality journalism, then you owe your readers the obligation to present both sides of such a high-profile dispute.
Brad Ortman
Nicola, Gudbranson & Cooper, LLC
Cleveland