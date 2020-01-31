Buried on Page 35 of the Jan. 24 issue of the Cleveland Jewish News was the mere mention of the fact that “more than 120 members of Congress express support for anti-Israel group.” This matter was not only noteworthy, but deserving of more prominent placement. Readers should know.
Perhaps more disappointing is that your article failed to identify U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown among those that authored letters of support to the hate group.
Shame on them and whether their seats are safe or not, their deeds mandate maximum exposure.
Bruce Bogart
Beachwood