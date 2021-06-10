This is in reference to your June 2 article, “Are American Jewish groups doing enough to address the surge in anti-Israel hate?” by JNS.org. (cjn.org)
When our family and friends in Israel are under brutal attack, sometimes passions can be aroused which are based on assumptions and misunderstandings, and unfortunately lead to unnecessary tension within a Jewish community that is committed to always displaying its unshakable solidarity with Israel.
Several of the rabbis who signed this letter, including myself, have been and continue to be in communication with the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ, Dov Ben-Shimon, to correct any misunderstandings and to move forward in partnership in solidarity with each other and with the people of Israel.
Had the Cleveland Jewish News spoken with either of us, and gone beyond reprinting a rogue email, they would have understood that there is no story here that serves any purpose.
Rabbi E. Samuel Klibanoff
Congregation Etz Chaim
Livingston, NJ