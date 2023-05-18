Shaker Heights Police Chief Wayne Hudson is right, Sam Klein is like the FBI targeting a man in search of a crime.
Klein didn’t keep his biases at bay and look at the data, which Hudson succinctly provides.
Our brothers and sisters in Shaker Heights have parents who have always emphasized the importance of education and why things tend to run very smoothly in our community.
Has Klein ever had the thought to bring some of the kids that “pass through” the neighborhood to his temple or to the police station, to create bonds? Oh SNAP, that would be a solution vs. grandstanding on emptiness.
If, as a FLEX student, under Terry Pollock, I could analyze the data and see that the Rosenbergs were guilty of treason, surely Klein can learn to assess police data better. Teachers, please up their analysis skills.
Diana Lee Luxenberg
Three Rivers, Calif.