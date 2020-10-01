The letter to the editor by Andrew Grossman in the Sept. 25 in the CJN denigrating U.S. Sen. Rob Portman takes a tangential swipe at that “loathsome creature President Donald Trump.” (“Why give Portman award”) Does the author have no derech eretz respect for the presidency, especially during these Days of Awe? What if others had cast those aspersions against former President Barack Obama? I would suggest that the author reflect in a mirror and ask himself how he would wish to be remembered.
Charles Faiman, M.D.
Beachwood