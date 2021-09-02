What did Ben & Jerry’s actually say? In substance, we are a value-based company with a long history of advocating for human rights and social justice. We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the West Bank.

I support Ben & Jerry’s decision. I do not support the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement, and I ask myself why bring such overblown attention to boycott, divestment and sanctions through the criticism of Ben & Jerry’s? For me, anything that helps differentiate between Israel and the settlements is a good reminder of the situation on the ground. It is one small way to preserve hope for a two-state solution sometime in the future.

To call Ben & Jerry’s decision terroristic, antisemitic or discriminatory diminishes the real acts of terror, antisemitism and discrimination.

I support the decision and am happy to eat Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

Andrew Kohn

Cleveland

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Disclaimer

The Cleveland Jewish News does not make endorsements of political candidates and/or political or other ballot issues on any level. Letters, commentaries, opinions, advertisements and online posts appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News, on cjn.org or our social media pages do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.