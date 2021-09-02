What did Ben & Jerry’s actually say? In substance, we are a value-based company with a long history of advocating for human rights and social justice. We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the West Bank.
I support Ben & Jerry’s decision. I do not support the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement, and I ask myself why bring such overblown attention to boycott, divestment and sanctions through the criticism of Ben & Jerry’s? For me, anything that helps differentiate between Israel and the settlements is a good reminder of the situation on the ground. It is one small way to preserve hope for a two-state solution sometime in the future.
To call Ben & Jerry’s decision terroristic, antisemitic or discriminatory diminishes the real acts of terror, antisemitism and discrimination.
I support the decision and am happy to eat Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.
Andrew Kohn
Cleveland