Supporting people who have disabilities is a Jewish value – b’tselem elohim – all humans are created in the image of G-d.
March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and our family has much to be thankful for. We are encouraged that the community in which we reside – Solon – has the vision to put special needs zoning on the March ballot (Issue 19) that allows the creation of several high-quality, sustainable houses for adults with disabilities within walking distance to city amenities, where they could live, socialize and age in place.
With Issue 19 special needs housing zoning, we now have the possibility to give our daughter a chance to live her life fully in the community she loves even when we, her parents, are no longer alive. A yes vote for Issue 19 on the Solon ballot supports diversity and inclusion, which is a Jewish thing to do.
For further information, go to soloncommunityliving.org.
Lee and Theresa Markowitz
Solon