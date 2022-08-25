Interplay Jewish Theatre – a community treasure for more than 10 years – will present a staged reading of “The Dogs of Pripyat,”
Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Mandel Jewish Community Center as a fundraiser for the people of Ukraine.
There is no admission charge, but donations to four charities will be accepted, with 100% of the money collected going directly to relief, rescue and resettlement efforts. The organizations are HIAS, the Jewish Community Center of Krakow, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Emergency Relief Fund for Ukraine and World Central Kitchen.
This timely story recalls the fate of family pets left behind after the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, and clearly aligns with concerns today, as the war in Ukraine escalates, and the stakes continue to grow with airstrikes damaging the Zaporizhzhai nuclear power plant.
This staged reading will speak directly to the hearts of animal lovers, theater lovers and especially those concerned about this very dangerous excursion into the sovereign country of Ukraine. The reading will include 13 actors playing seven dogs, one cat and five humans. All the actors are donating their time and talent to help relieve some of the unimaginable suffering half a world away.
For more information about this important opportunity and the organizations that will benefit from this production, call 216-393-PLAY or visit interplaycleveland.com. For reservations, go to clevelandjewishnews.com/interplay.
For those who are unable to attend, but wish to donate, please contact interplayjewishtheatre@gmail.com or call 216-393-7529.
Char Rapoport Nance
Mayfield Heights
Publisher’s Note: The Cleveland Jewish News is co-presenting the event with Interplay Jewish Theatre and Mandel JCC.