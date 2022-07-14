As a patriotic citizen, a Jew and a veteran, I am compelled to express my disgust with the “take a knee every time the national anthem is played” comment by Regina Brett in her July 1 Cleveland Jewish News opinion article, “What will you do to protect reproductive choice?”
To be clear, peaceful protest, letters to officials and editors, and most importantly voting for change are all fair forms to express political action. However, I must protest taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem as a legitimate protest action. In my opinion, it borders on being treasonous. Given our long history, no Jew should ever take such an unpatriotic action in a country affording us the equality we do so enjoy.
Steve Seeskin, Post Commander
Capitol Post No. 122, Jewish War
Veterans of the United States of America
New Albany, Ohio