Politics have no place in local school board decisions. At the most recent Beachwood School Board meeting, there was a resolution passed that would not allow staff to posses firearms on school property.
This is in response to Ohio House Bill 99 which allows teachers to be armed in schools with limited firearms training and signed into law by Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine. The bill does not “expect’”teachers to take on an additional burden and be armed as board member Wendy Leatherberry stated, and her statement saying, ‘I’m hopeful this November we will all remember who offered wise and reasonable solutions and who proposed adding burdens to those who already carry too many.”
This is a direct endorsement of Democrat positions in the Ohio Legislature and has no business being mentioned by a school board member as part of her comments on the decision.
Daniel Small
Beachwood