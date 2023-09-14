On a trip to Israel two weeks ago, I had the deeply moving experience of marching with the protesters after Shabbat at Kaplan Square in Tel Aviv. Joining multitudes of Israelis passionately protesting the policies of the Netanyahu government felt historic. They have been doing this week after week since Jan.7 in cities all over Israel.
Their indefatigable determination is impressive and reveals their profound fears that Israeli Democracy is moving toward “messianic dictatorship” to quote Israeli public intellectual and historian Yuval Noah Harari. It is a government that – without Supreme Court oversight – can cause harm to numerous groups, including Reform and Conservative Jews, women, Palestinians and other minorities in Israel, and to those who cherish freedom and democracy.
The Israelis who are protesting are eager for Jews not living in Israel to have their voices heard in support of this protest movement. I’m grateful to have had this opportunity to show solidarity and I hope for democratic change before long.
Margie (Marjorie) Moskovitz
Shaker Heights