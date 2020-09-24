The congregation of Temple Israel Ner Tamid and Rabbi Matt Eisenberg went above and beyond in holding Rosh Hashanah services outdoors in their parking lot.
It was very well organized. Cars were parked far enough away from each other, keeping in line with social-distancing requirements. Chairs were also available for those that wished not to stay inside their car. The wide screen provided a clear picture with a state-of-the-art sound system. The choir was prerecorded, but sounded as if they were in person.
This is just what we needed in this COVID-19 era. I look forward to going again for Yom Kippur services.
Jay Kaufman
Highland Heights