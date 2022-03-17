This is in response to Diana Lee Luxemburg’s letter to the editor of Feb. 25 about vaccines. (“Vaccine decisions puzzling”)

As members of The Temple-Tifereth Israel, my wife and I welcomed the vaccine and mask requirements. We are now more comfortable attending events in person.

Luxemburg should be happy to know she can join most Temple events virtually from home and without a mask or vaccination. When she does, she will learn that The Temple clergy address issues only from a Jewish values perspective.

Andrew Kohn

Cleveland

