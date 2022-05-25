On behalf of the Kentucky-Indiana-Ohio Region of the Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs, thank you for your generous support of our weekend program, “How to React to Antisemitism,” that we held in Columbus earlier this month. Your media sponsorship allowed us to conduct the program in a manner that generated interest and resulted in many people understanding better when and how they might want to react or not react, when confronted with anti-Jewish words or actions at work, at home or at school.
We learned during the program that hate is directed at many sub-groups of people and the days of ignoring it are over. We also learned that as Jews we have many organizations on the front lines that identify and act on our behalf and on behalf of other groups confronted with the speech and actions of hate. The Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, Ohio Jewish Communities, StandWithUs, and Hillels from OU and Miami, Ohio presented information and answered questions at our sessions, along with HonestReporting joining us live virtually from Israel.
We would be remiss without specifically thanking the Columbus Jewish News Account Manager Steve Pinsky and his ability to take our program and create the ads for both the Columbus and Cleveland editions and the editorial team who helped spread the word of our program and its success.
Thank you on behalf of myself and my colleagues Dr. Dale Levy of Toledo and Mark Rosenson of Columbus.
Jerry Brodsky
Lyndhurst