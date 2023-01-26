I want to congratulate the Cleveland Jewish News for the addition of Douglas Bloomfield to your roster of editorial columnists. Bloomfield is an astute observer of the political motivations that underlie the statements and actions that take place in Washington and Israel.

His columns illustrate that one can be a supporter of Israel without excusing or whitewashing the serious concerns about the direction in which the Israeli government is headed. It was a bit long in coming, but the CJN is a better newspaper with the inclusion of his insights and perspective.

Alan Federman

Cleveland Heights

