I cannot thank the Cleveland Jewish News enough for its comprehensive coverage of Kol Israel’s and Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s commemoration of the Holocaust monument’s 60th anniversary. (“Kol Israel Holocaust memorial commemorates 60th anniversary,” Sept. 17)
As I looked over the crowd of more than 300 assembled for the Sept. 12 service, I couldn’t contain my pride that so many came out to remember. That we had 18 actual survivors in attendance and so many more second, third and fourth generation descendants was a blessing. Even more refreshing was the appearance of people who just wanted to remember the Holocaust and its victims.
Kol Israel Foundation’s mission – resilience, remembrance and education – is more urgent than ever as we witness widespread antisemitism, hate, intolerance and violence across all communities. I urge you to support Soul of Kol, Kol Israel’s new initiative to support this mission at kifcleve.org/soul.
Loree Potash
Bentleyville