Thank you for your continued coverage of Ari Hyman and the pending lawsuits involving Montefiore.
I practiced law for 30 years and know from my experience that the majority of lawsuits are settled. I think it is disgraceful that Montefiore is putting these families through needless additional suffering by not budging and using legal maneuvers to avoid settlement and bringing some closure to the families who lost a loved one at Montefiore.
There is enough antisemitism and this stubbornness and lack of empathy of a Jewish organization merely adds “fuel to the fire.”
Thank you.
Laurel Mazorow
Orange Village